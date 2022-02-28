Over 500,000 refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion —UN

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, has confirmed in a tweet on Monday that more than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighboring countries.

According to Grandi, the “mass exodus of refugees from Ukraine to the eastern edge of the European Union, showed no signs of stopping Monday as they flee Russia’s burgeoning war; the U.N. is estimating that more than 500,000 people have already escaped.”

“By Monday morning, long lines of cars and buses were backed up at checkpoints at the borders of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and non-EU member Moldova.

“Others crossed the borders on foot, dragging their possessions away from the war and into the security of the EU.

“Several hundred refugees were gathered at a temporary reception center in the Hungarian border village of Beregsurany, where they awaited transportation to transit hubs that could take them further into Hungary and beyond.”

A spokeswoman for the UNHCR, Shabia Mantoo, said the latest and still growing count of refugees had 281,000 in Poland, more than 84,500 in Hungary, about 36,400 in Moldova, over 32,500 in Romania and about 30,000 in Slovakia, with several others scattering in unidentified other countries.

“In Poland, the country that has reported the most arrivals, trains continued to bring refugees into the border town of Przemysl on Monday,” she said.

