Over 64m Nigerians fully vaccinated for COVID-19 — NPHCDA

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Monday over 64 million people in Nigeria had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Executive Director of the NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, stated this at a media briefing organised by the Ministry of Health to update Nigerians on the COVID-19 response and developments relating to the health sector.

Shuaib encouraged Nigerians to receive booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The NPHCDA chief noted that the agency would ensure the vaccination of all eligible Nigerians against the virus.

Shuaib said: “As at today, January 9, 2023, 76,161,470 eligible persons have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria, representing 65.7 percent of our eligible population; 64,094,498 persons have been fully vaccinated and this represents 55.3 percent of our eligible population; 9,892,018 have received their booster doses.

“This year, we have seen an increase in the number of our eligible population from 111,773,503 to 115,983,921 as a result of the increase in the number of persons who turned 18 years.

“We are continuously working with all stakeholders at national, state, and local governments to increase awareness, social mobilisation, and increase coverage.

“We, therefore, encourage all Nigerians to visit the nearest government facility to ensure they are up to date with either their first, second, or booster doses. The COVID-19 vaccines are available. They are free and they are safe.

“We will continue to work with the states and partners to ensure that low-performing states are pushed to ensure full coverage of all eligible populations.

“Remember, it is not yet over. We must continue to work together to ensure Nigerians remain fully protected against the virus.

“The most important action for Nigerians to take is to get vaccinated as the vaccine is the most important intervention for preventing severe disease, hospitalisation, and death.”

