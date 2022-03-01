Over 660,000 people have so far fled Ukraine —UNHCR

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), on Tuesday, confirmed that more than 660,000 people, mostly women and children, have so far fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the invasion of the country by Russian forces last Thursday.

The spokesperson of the UNHCR, Shabia Mantoo, told a briefing held in Geneva, Switzerland, that there were reports of people waiting for up to 60 hours to enter Poland, while queues at the Romanian border are up to 20 km long.

Also reacting to the huge number of refugees fleeing Ukraine, the Red Cross appealed on Tuesday for more than $270 million to help people caught up in the conflict, fearing that millions are rapidly being plunged into extreme suffering.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), in a joint statement, said the humanitarian situation in Ukraine was rapidly deteriorating.

“To respond to this sudden, massive need, the two organizations together are appealing for 250 million Swiss francs ($273 million),” the joint movement said.

