Over 70 northern youths arrested for flouting interstate travel ban in Oyo

No fewer than 70 youths from the northern part of Nigeria have been apprehended in Oyo State, for violating the interstate travel ban by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NCDC) on Wednesday morning.

The offenders who came in from Kano, Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna and other states were intercepted in a trailer in Ogbomosho area of Oyo State.

To curb the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari had placesld a ban on interstate traveling.

“They were about 70 that were intercepted in Ogbomosho. The state will issue a statement soon,” the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo governor, Taiwo Adisa confirmed.

