Latest Metro

Over 70 northern youths arrested for flouting interstate travel ban in Oyo

May 13, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

No fewer than 70 youths from the northern part of Nigeria have been apprehended in Oyo State, for violating the interstate travel ban by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NCDC) on Wednesday morning.

The offenders who came in from Kano, Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna and other states were intercepted in a trailer in Ogbomosho area of Oyo State.

Read also: Zamfara loses two permanent Secretaries after brief illness

To curb the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari had placesld a ban on interstate traveling.

“They were about 70 that were intercepted in Ogbomosho. The state will issue a statement soon,” the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo governor, Taiwo Adisa confirmed.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!