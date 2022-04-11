Over 70 people killed as militia attack communities in Plateau State

More than 70 people have been confirmed killed with an unspecified number injured after suspected militia simultaneously attacked some communities in Kanam local government area of Plateau State on Sunday afternoon.

According to the state police spokesman, ASP Gabriel Ubah, the affected communities included Kukawa, Gyambawu, Dungur, Kyaram, Yelwa, Dadda, Wanka, Shuwaka, Gwammadaji and Dadin Kowa, were also razed by the terrorists who also destroyed farmlands, looted food barns and stole livestock.

A resident of one of the affected communities who also confirmed the invasion, said the terrorists in their large number, stormed the communities on motorcycles and began shooting at people as they ran for safety.

“The Fulani bandits stormed our communities on Sunday riding on many motorcycles, each one carrying three bandits.

“The people were clearing their farms in preparation for raining season, while some other people were going about their normal businesses when the bandits invaded the communities with heavy arms and started shooting sporadically.

“So many people were killed and right now, nobody can tell exactly the number of houses that were razed down by fire as a result of their heartlessness.

“36 persons were killed in Kukawa, 24 persons in Gyambau, eight persons in Kyaram, and 10 persons killed in

Wanka, making it 78.

“The number of dead bodies in the bush is unknown and some persons are missing. Whether they were abducted or missing, we don’t know yet. Some injured persons are in the hospitals. As we speak, many people are displaced.”

While confirming the invasion, Ubah said investigation is ongoing and promised to make a comprehensive statement later.

“I would give the full details of the number of casualties soon.”

