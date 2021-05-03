Over 7,800 signatures petition against release of alleged paedophile, Baba Ijesha | Ripples Nigeria

Ripples Nigeria recently gathered that over 7,500 persons have signed a petition to prevent the release of popular Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of popular comedienne, Adekola Adekanya, otherwise called Princess.

The actor was also said to have first defiled the minor when she was seven and repeated same recently when she was 14-year-old.

The petition, which was started by the Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation, on behalf of the teenager’s foster mother, Princess, was titled, ‘Olanrewaju James Omiyinka must not be released in Nigeria for defiling a 7 years old girl’.

When visited on Monday afternoon, the petition portal domiciled on www.change.org had attracted over 7,800 signatories.

“Truly he defiled her in my sitting room years ago when I went downstairs to lock the gate after my aunt who had come to console me on the collapse of my marriage and loss of baby (her other siblings had gone out to play at the end of the street),” Princess said in the petition while seeking justice on the matter.

“She said after cleaning certain liquid (we suspect was sperm and blood) from her bum and his body, he warned her not to tell anyone and that it was nothing.”

Baba Ijesha has been under fire since April 22, 2021, when the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for sexual assault.

