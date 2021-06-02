Over 80% of UTME registration problems caused by candidates ---JAMB | Ripples Nigeria

News
Over 80% of UTME registration problems caused by candidates —JAMB
The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has explained that most of the challenges faced by the applicants of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) during registration were due to their failure to follow simple instructions.
Oloyede disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘JAMB: Over 80% of registration problems linked to candidates’ fault’, issued on Wednesday by the board’s Director of Public Relations, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.
Ripples Nigeria reported that JAMB had on May 31, extended the registration for the 2021 UTME by an additional two weeks, saying that candidates now have between May 31 and June 15 to complete their registration because of issues with the National Identification Number (NIN).
The board had initially fixed May 29 as the deadline for the UTME registration but later made a U-turn, saying it would allow candidates with genuine reasons to have an extension of the registration timeframe.
However, JAMB noted that the exercise is for people to come and defend their claim on the challenges (they have with registration), those who claimed not to have NIN or obtained NIN late.
READ ALSO: JAMB extends 2021 UTME registration by two weeks
According to the statement, Oloyede said many of the candidates failed to follow simple instructions on the registration processes, noting that over 80 per cent of the challenges encountered were caused by this.
The statement read, “Many of them (candidates) were sending wrong things and commands for NIN, making NIMC unable to verify such numbers.
“The problems are self-created by the candidates, you are sending messages for a profile code and no credit of N50.”
Also, the JAMB boss said despite the extension of registration, the number of registrants fell drastically until towards the closing date, noting that about 1.38 million candidates procured the PIN for registration, while only 1.37 million had completed their registrations.
Even with the additional two weeks grace period, there are still complaints of inability to register due to lateness or non-delivery of NIN verification code, mismatch, or wrong names originally submitted to NIMC.
While saying there could be individuals with genuine cases, the JAMB boss had said the exam body would not allow anybody, particularly fraudsters to outsmart its watertight system by making fictitious claims, saying such people would be detected and eventually screened out.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...