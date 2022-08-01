Over N226.45bn lost, as GTCO, Zenith Bank top NGX trades

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian bourse depreciated to N26.93 trillion on Monday, from N27.16 trillion, after sell off wiped off Friday’s gain.

Monday’s share dump among investors in the Nigerian stock market resulted to a decline of -0.83% in market cap, representing N226.45 billion drop.

It mirrored the All-Share Index, which slumped to 49,950.32 from 50,370.25 ASI, losing 419.93 basis points in the process.

Meanwhile, the first day of trading this week saw investors exchange 176.05 million shares in 4,965 deals worth N2.27 billion.

It was in contrast to the 254.77 million shares, valued at N2.81billion, traded in 4,905 deals on Friday.

Courtville led the gainers with 10 percent gain to rise from N0.40kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

Read also:NGX: Market cap drops by N136.8bn despite gains in FCMB, Nigerian Breweries

Caverton gained N0.10kobo to move from N1 to N1.10kobo per share.

Champion share value was up by N0.35kobo to end trading with N4 from N3.65 per share.

Unity Bank joined the gainers list after it share gained 9.30 percent to close at N0.47kobo, above its opening of N0.43kobo.

Livestock’s share traded upward by N0.10kobo, rising to N1.25kobo, from N1.15kobo.

BUA Cement topped the losers’ chart after shedding N6.90kobo to drop from N69.30kobo to N62.40kobo per share.

McNIchols share price dropped by 9.89 percent to end trading at N0.82kobo from N0.91kobo per share.

Neimeth lost N0.15kobo to end trading with N1.40kobo from N1.55kobo per share.

International Breweries lost N0.35kobo to drop from N5.35kobo to N5 per share.

May & Baker share dropped from N3.58kobo to N3.35kobo per share after losing N0.23kobo during trading.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 21.37 million shares valued at N426.79 million.

Zenith Bank sold 20.44 million shares worth N429.28 million.

Access Corporation followed with 16.78 million shares valued at N149.66 million

FBN Holdings traded 14.31 million shares worth N153.13 million, while UBA traded 14.26 million valued at N100.53 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now