Owerri Catholic Archdiocese reacts to report on the killing of abducted bishop

The Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Imo State, said on Tuesday the abducted auxiliary Bishop of the diocese, Moses Chikwe, is still alive and has not been killed by his abductors.

Chikwe was abducted along the World Bank – Umuguma Road in Owerri last Sunday.

The hoodlums also abducted the cleric’s driver, Ndubuisi Robert.

Reports had said the bishop was killed on Tuesday.

However, in a statement titled: “Disclaimer on Bishop Moses Chikwe,” issued on Tuesday night, the Archdiocese urged members of the public to ignore reports on the killing of the cleric.

The statement read: “His Grace, Most Rev Anthony J.V Obinna, Archbishop of Owerri, hereby requests all Christian faithful and people of goodwill at large to disregard the purported news feed by one Useni Yusuf at AJ Press on the killing of the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe.

“This information is unconfirmed, misleading, and does not come from the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri.

“We continue to appeal that all join the Archbishop in prayers for the release of Bishop Chikwe and Mr. Ndubuisi Robert, his driver.”

