OWERRI JAILBREAK: NCoS confirms recapture of 48 inmates | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
OWERRI JAILBREAK: NCoS confirms recapture of 48 inmates
The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed the recapture of 48 inmates that escaped from Owerri Custodial Centre, Imo State, on Monday.
Armed gunmen had in the early hours of Monday attacked the facility and set free 1,844 inmates.
The NCoS Spokesman, Mr. Francis Enobore, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said peace had gradually returned to the custodial centre following the invasion of the facility by bandits.
Enobore said: “The 48 inmates recaptured as at 1550hrs today (Wednesday) increases the number of inmates presently in custody to 84.
“This includes those that resisted the temptation to escape during the attack.
“Among the escapees, 11 were recaptured by men of the 211 Nigerian Air Force Base, Owerri while others either came back on their own volition or were returned by their relations, traditional rulers and religious leaders.”
The Acting Controller- General of NCoS, Mr. John Mrabure, however, charged all members of staff in the command to go after the fleeing inmates and smoke them out of hiding at all cost.
