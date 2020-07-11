Owner of Abuja property dismisses allegation against Osinbajo’s daughter

The landlord of the property housing the company, GLAM’D Africa, Dr. Ayuba Musa, has dismissed the claim of a United States-based blogger, Jackson Ude, on the ownership of the house.

Ude, who is the publisher of Point Blank News, had claimed on the platform that the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, had confessed to a presidential panel that he gave Vice President Yemi Osinbajo N4 billion in exchange for the release of some assets seized from suspected treasury looters.

He added that part of the money was used to purchase the property at Wuse 2, Abuja, for GLAM’D Africa owned by Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki.

However, the landlord, in a disclaimer he signed on Friday in Abuja, said the property was never, at any point in time, sold to the vice president’s daughter or to anyone else.

Musa said he remained the rightful owner of the property and that all documents on the house were still carrying his name and challenged anyone in doubt to check with the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA).

He said: “In reaction to the recent reports on social media with regards to the above-mentioned property, I write to declare that I, Dr. Ayuba Z Musa, I’m the rightful owner of the said property located at No. 40 Durban Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

“I have all my documents which are duly registered with the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS).

“I have never at any point sold or have agreed to sell my property to GLAM’D Africa, Miss Osinbajo or to any other person; this is completely false.”

He said Osinbajo’s daughter is his tenant and has been since April 12, 2017, adding that the tenancy was recently renewed for an additional period of one year.

