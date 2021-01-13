Owner of Club Victoria arrested, to be arraigned for violating COVID-19 protocols

The long arm of the law has caught up with owner of Club Victoria located in Victoria Island Lagos, as he has been arrested and is set to be arraigned.

The arrest and detention of the club owner was confirmed in a statement by spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, who said that the yet-to-be named club owner will also be arraigned in court.

Adejobi further stated that the owner of the wateringhole will be arraigned at the Magistrate court Yaba on Wednesday, adding that the idea is to use him as a scapegoat to serve as a deterrent to other defaulting club owners.

This came after Hakeem Odumosu, the State Police Commissioner, led a team of officers to raid the club and arrested the clubgoers and fun seekers alike for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Ripples Nigeria has reported last month (December) that the Lagos State government announced a ban on all clubbing activities in the state as part of measures to contain the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.

