Owner of crashed helicopter identifies victims of accident

August 28, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Quorum Aviation, the owner of the chopper that crashed in the Opebi area of Lagos State on Friday, has identified the three victims of the air mishap.

The company said in a statement the victims of the accident were the helicopter’s crew members.

It said two of the victims died in the accident while the third member was currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The helicopter which was heading to Lagos from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, crashed into a residential building in Salvation Bus Stop, Opebi, on Friday afternoon.

The statement read: “As soon as we received news of the accident, we promptly informed the aviation authorities, Accident Investigation Bureau and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“Preliminary reports indicate that of the three souls on board – all crew, two of the crew members lost their lives whilst the third one is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

“We have been made to understand that nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful.”

