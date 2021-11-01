Owner of Ikoyi collapsed building got approval for 15 floors but built 21 – Lagos govt

The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, said on Monday night the owner of the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi area of the state got the approval to construct only 15 floors.

In a chat with journalists shortly after the incident, Oki said the owner of the property had been arrested and would be prosecuted over the loss of lives in the incident.

At least four persons died and several others trapped in the rubble when the building which was located along Gerard Road in Ikoyi came down Monday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Why we withdrew services at collapsed Ikoyi building – Consultant

The LASBCA chief said: ” He got an approval for a 15-storey building but he exceeded his limit. I am on ground here and the materials he used are so inferior and terrible.”

The materials he used and the reinforcement are so terrible. He got approval for 15 floors but built 21.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now