Owners of uncompleted buildings used by rapist to face prosecution —Kano police

Following an investigation on rape cases in Kano State, the Police Command stated on Thursday that owners of uncompleted buildings used by rapists would be made to face the law as complicits in the crime.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, told reporters that their findings revealed that one in three of rape cases are perpetrated in uncompleted buildings, with 17.7 per cent on farmlands.

“33.3 per cent of rape cases are perpetrated at uncompleted buildings in Kano and children and minor are mostly the victim of the crime perpetrated at uncompleted buildings.”

“15.6 per cent in shops; 15.6 per cent at the suspects’ residents and 8.9 per cent in schools, while 6.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent of the cases were committed at the victims’ residents and market places, respectively,” the police said.

While he advised the owners of uncompleted buildings in the state to complete their buildings, he warned that if any rape is committed on their properties, they will be held accountable.

Mr Haruna, however, said that as a result of the findings, the police, has spread out to the length and breath of the state to curb the crime.

