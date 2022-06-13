Owo attack shows Nigeria heading to state of Armageddon —Gov Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor and former presidential aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi, has lamented festering insecurity in Nigeria and its monumental consequences on citizens.

The governor, who featured in a Sunrise Daily interview on Channels TV on Monday, condemned the recent attack on worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state.

He said criminal elements should not be allowed to mastermind acts of violence which threaten the very foundations of Nigeria and put its people in disarray, as this means the country is heading for Armageddon.

“When attacks like it happened in Owo continue, it means the country is heading in a state of Armageddon. Citizens no longer live peacefully. We’re still finding it very hard to comprehend what happened, the first of such in the South West. We try and anticipate to stop these heinous attacks” the governor stated.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting convened by South-West governors in the aftermath of Owo attack, the governor advocated integrated approach to end terrorism in Nigeria.

He re-affirmed the commitment of South West governors to work with governors in other regions and provide support for internal security network for more effective solutions.

Fayemi urged citizens to be vigilant and assured security agencies of continued delivery of information which can aid the fight against all forms of terrorism in the country.

“Part of the efforts was the establishment of Amotekun to complement mainstream security. Pending the outcome of investigation, we have to build confidence in our people and reform security architecture. This is war on humanity. That’s why we announced three-day mourning for the departed souls.

“We have always advocated multilevel policing as a strategy to deploy. We understand that central policing in the exclusive list in our constitution. Yet we must quickly come up with reviews at all levels in order to see end to these crimes.

“Insecurity comes in different guises. What is insurgency in the North may mean banditry in the South. No doubt there are explicable nexus between elements of insurgency in the North and those of banditry in the South, coming to the South to find resources and perpetrate their nefarious acts

“Isolated views won’t help the situation at hand. Concerted efforts are needed to address the scourge. We must leverage technology and other modern means in order to end terrorism.

“While all these steps are being taken to ensure lasting solutions, citizens must not resort to self-protection that can constitute more problems. Yes, we understand temptation is always there. But the only form of self-defense now should be vigilance. They need to give helpful information that can help security operatives nab these enemies of peace.”

