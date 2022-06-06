OWO MASSACRE: Medical Association charges govt on proactive measures

Following the attack on a Catholic Church in Owo yesterday which claimed many lives, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called for blood donation to rescue those injured.

The association also charged the government to go beyond boring platitudes and ensure protection of lives and property.

The NMA President, Dr Uche Ojinmah, who made the call in a statement few hours after the incident, called on doctors in the state and environs to mobilise themselves in order to rescue patients.

The statement reads: “The NMA hereby calls for quick intervention by our Governments and security agencies to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians in every part of this nation,” Ojinmah said in the statement.

“The Nigerian Medical Association commiserates with the Government and good people of Ondo State over the loss of lives and prays for the quick recovery of those injured.

“We appeal to Nigerians in the affected area of Ondo State to kindly go to the hospitals where the injured are being treated to donate blood to save lives.

“The recurrent shedding of innocent blood in our dear country has been going on for far too long and it is the position of the Nigerian Medical Association that explanations, condemnations, and reassurances are no longer comforting.

“The NMA hereby calls for quick intervention by our Governments and security agencies to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians in every part of this nation.

“NMA also calls for the release in good health of those abducted,” the NMA added as the body condoled with the families of the victims, the people, and the government of Ondo State over the attack.”

