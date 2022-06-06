Owo massacre symptomatic of failure of Nigeria’s security architecture — Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has vehemently condemned the dastardly attack on worshipers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

The attack, which took place on Sunday when worshippers were in the middle of service, led to the death of no fewer than 35 people and several others injured.

The governor of Ondo state Rotimi Akeredolu, has also condemned the incident, vowing to hunt down perpetrators.

Reacting to the incident in a statement on Monday, the monarch stated that the attack was reminiscent of the failure of Nigeria’s security architecture.

He added that Yoruba people are ready for self-defense since the government has failed in its responsibility.

The statement read in part: “What occurred yesterday was a gruesome massacre dastardly targeted at turning Yorubaland into a war zone. However, we the descendants of Oduduwa, although peace-loving, cannot be overrun in our own homes, do not be mistaken, we have the capacity and are prepared and ready to defend ourselves against all external invaders.

“We should all be reminded that yesterday made it exactly one year when an invading gang of killer herdsmen killed at least over 20 people in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government of Oyo State on a Saturday night, leaving several houses, including the palace of the Asiganga burnt in the attack, whilst people were asleep. Exactly a year ago!

“When calamities like this befall us without a single trace, the interpretation is that the intelligence unit of our country’s security architecture is probably faulty or completely missing.

“I implore the six governors across the South-West region and their brothers nationwide as well as the President, Muhammadu Buhari — led Federal Government, to live up to their oaths of securing Nigerians and ensuring safety for all citizens irrespective of their age, sex, religion or tribe.”

