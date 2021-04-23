Oxford University develops malaria vaccine with 77% efficacy | Ripples Nigeria

A group at the University of Oxford and the Jenner Institute said on Friday their investigational malaria vaccine, R21/Matrix-M, demonstrated 77 percent efficacy in children after 12 months of follow-up.

The vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford and utilized Novavax’s Matrix-M adjuvant.

It is licensed to Serum Institute of India (SII).

The same group also developed the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine is the first to meet the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Malaria Vaccine Technology Roadmap goal, a minimum of 75 percent efficacy.

The study, according to a statement by the university, was conducted at the Clinical Research Unit of Nanoro (CRUN/Institut de Recherche en Sciences de la Sante (IRRS), Burkina Faso.

“There were 450 participants between the ages of five and 17 months who were recruited from the catchment area of Nanoro, which comprises 24 villages and a population of about 65,000,” it added.

Malaria kills more than 400,000 people a year, mostly children in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Nigerian government had said on Friday it would need at least $1.89 trillion to effectively combat malaria in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who disclosed this at a press conference to commemorate the 2021 World Malaria Day in Abuja, noted that the country required more than N350 billion to fight the disease in 2021 alone.

He said: “The implementation of the new strategic plan will cost N1.89 trillion; about N352 billion is required for the year 2021 programme implementation.”

