Oxford University develops malaria vaccine with 77% efficacy | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Oxford University develops malaria vaccine with 77% efficacy
A group at the University of Oxford and the Jenner Institute said on Friday their investigational malaria vaccine, R21/Matrix-M, demonstrated 77 percent efficacy in children after 12 months of follow-up.
The vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford and utilized Novavax’s Matrix-M adjuvant.
It is licensed to Serum Institute of India (SII).
The same group also developed the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
The vaccine is the first to meet the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Malaria Vaccine Technology Roadmap goal, a minimum of 75 percent efficacy.
The study, according to a statement by the university, was conducted at the Clinical Research Unit of Nanoro (CRUN/Institut de Recherche en Sciences de la Sante (IRRS), Burkina Faso.
READ ALSO: Nigeria needs N1.89trn to tackle malaria – Health minister
“There were 450 participants between the ages of five and 17 months who were recruited from the catchment area of Nanoro, which comprises 24 villages and a population of about 65,000,” it added.
Malaria kills more than 400,000 people a year, mostly children in sub-Saharan Africa.
The Nigerian government had said on Friday it would need at least $1.89 trillion to effectively combat malaria in the country.
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who disclosed this at a press conference to commemorate the 2021 World Malaria Day in Abuja, noted that the country required more than N350 billion to fight the disease in 2021 alone.
He said: “The implementation of the new strategic plan will cost N1.89 trillion; about N352 billion is required for the year 2021 programme implementation.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Abramovich, entire Chelsea board ‘deeply regret’ joining breakaway Super League
Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has expressed his regrets following his decision to sign the club up for the European Super...
Iwobi benched as Leno howler gifts Everton crucial win at Arsenal
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for Everton in their 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates...
Iheanacho on target as Leicester boost UCL hopes with West Brom win
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their 3-0 victory over West Brom in the...
Ibrahimovic signs one-year AC Milan contract extension
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put pen to paper again as he agrees to a one-year contract extension with Serie A club,...
Barcelona break silence on Super League, won’t take ‘rash action’ amid pressure
Spanish giants, Barcelona have finally broken their silence over the heavy criticism that greeted the formation of the breakway European...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...