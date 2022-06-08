News
Oyedepo invokes God’s judgment on Ondo church attackers
The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has invoked God’s wrath on the gunmen behind last weekend’s attack at the St. Francis Church in Owo, Ondo State.
Gunmen had on Sunday attacked the church and killed more than 20 people.
Other victims of the attack are currently receiving treatment in hospitals in the state.
Oyedepo, who addressed the congregation during a midweek service at the church headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, said the perpetrators of the attack would never go unpunished.
READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen attack Ondo church, many worshippers killed
He said: “The devil is very scared of the church because that is where God empowers his people to rule in the midst of the enemies. That is why those vagabonds were out there in Ondo State to kill.
“I can tell you this, if they escape death, God has not sent me. Their generation will smell, and the people who sent them will smell. They shall be forgotten. The back of their camel is already broken.
“Everybody living is created by God. All the gang-up from hell against the well-being of this nation has come under a curse. Curse be to all those causing attacks in this country.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...