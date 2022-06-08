Oyedepo invokes God’s judgment on Ondo church attackers

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has invoked God’s wrath on the gunmen behind last weekend’s attack at the St. Francis Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Gunmen had on Sunday attacked the church and killed more than 20 people.

Other victims of the attack are currently receiving treatment in hospitals in the state.

Oyedepo, who addressed the congregation during a midweek service at the church headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, said the perpetrators of the attack would never go unpunished.

He said: “The devil is very scared of the church because that is where God empowers his people to rule in the midst of the enemies. That is why those vagabonds were out there in Ondo State to kill.

“I can tell you this, if they escape death, God has not sent me. Their generation will smell, and the people who sent them will smell. They shall be forgotten. The back of their camel is already broken.

“Everybody living is created by God. All the gang-up from hell against the well-being of this nation has come under a curse. Curse be to all those causing attacks in this country.”

