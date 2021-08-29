Oyedepo should calm down, he makes so much noise about his private jet —Bakare

Controversial clergy and founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has told Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer (GO) of Living Faith Church, aka Winners’ Chapel, to stop making “so much noise” about owning a private jet.

Bakare, a former vice presidential running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari, who was a guest on a television programme on Saturday, said there was nothing spectacular about acquiring a private jet as he once bought one years back and did not make any fuss about it.

“What is the big deal in acquiring a private jet that he (Oyedepo), should make so much noise about?

“By the way, when he makes noise about his private jet of a thing, do you know that I once acquired a 1707 with the logo of our church on it?” Bakare said when asked about his differences with Oyedepo.

When asked about his relationship with Oyedepo, Bakare said:

“Oyedepo and I are contemporaries. We were born in the same year.

“Oyedepo was born in August, 1954, and I was born in September. We are contemporaries, God has really blessed him and used him.

“We have differences in doctrines, what we believe, but that does not make us enemies.

“There is a difference between issues and persons. We can defend the gospel but those who do not and destroy it will die before their time.

“I have nothing personal against any man of God but I will always defend the truth that I know and I will always make it plain.

“But what I have issues with Oyedepo is the way he makes noise about his private jet of a thing. I once acquired a 1707 with the logo of our church on it.

“Are you aware of that? But we use it for business. I don’t buy a plane to be spending money on it, that I can jump quickly on another and pay little money to where I’m going.

“We can afford it; we are not envious of them at all,” he added.

