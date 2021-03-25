 Oyedepo warns Kwara Muslims of God's wrath over Hijab controversy | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Oyedepo warns Kwara Muslims of God’s wrath over Hijab controversy

Published

33 mins ago

on

Nigeria under Buhari worse than 'Animal Farm’ —Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, has added his voice to the raging hijab controversy in Kwara State by asking Muslims in the state to leave Christian missionary schools and look for schools that would allow their children to wear the hijab.

Oyedepo who made the comments at a midweek service in his church in Ota, Ogun State, on Wednesday, told the Muslims in Kwara that they risk the wrath of God if they insist on their wards wearing hijab to schools run my Christians.

The cleric said the controversy was a nasty development and urged the state government to return the affected schools to their missionary owners inthe interest of peace.

”It is such a nasty development in Kwara State where Muslims are asking their students in our schools to wear hijab, and the church said no.

READ ALSO: Kwara to set up interfaith committee in bid to resolve hijab controversy

”You know the reason why, we have never showed the world the other side of God. God is not a toy, let us show them the consuming fire part of God. They need to know.

”Leave the schools for the owners, go to your schools. Is there any fight? Stop putting fingers in the eyes of others, the world should be warned against the church. The church is a time bomb.

”When God turns his back on anyone or any system, that system is cursed. My advice is leave the schools for the owners, find your schools. Men and women can wear hijab there. Stop putting your fingers in the eyes of others when they are not blind,” Oyedepo stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports7 mins ago

‘A dream interrupted too early’ – Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini

It was with shock that the world of football has received the news of the death of 19-year-old Lazio midfielder,...
Akpeyi not moved by criticism, eyes World Cup squad Akpeyi not moved by criticism, eyes World Cup squad
Sports6 hours ago

‘Nothing surprises me anymore’ – Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi says he is not surprised that his name was missing in Nigeria’s squad for the...
Sports24 hours ago

Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of...
Sepp Blatter Sepp Blatter
Sports1 day ago

FIFA extends bans on Blatter, Valcke by six years eight months

FIFA has extended the ban on its former president, Sepp Blatter, and former secretary-general, Jerome Valcke by eight years and...
Sports1 day ago

AFCON Qualifiers: Full house in Super Eagles camp as Iheanacho arrives

Kelechi Iheanacho has arrived at the Eko Hotel and Suites camp of the Super Eagles ahead of their international outings...

Latest Tech News

Latest1 hour ago

Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Tech18 hours ago

Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase

The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Latest1 day ago

Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Latest2 days ago

Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
Latest3 days ago

HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
Latest5 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...