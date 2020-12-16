Oyegun appointed Chairman of APC South-South reconciliation committee

The former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun has been appointed the Chairman of the party’s South-South reconciliation committee by the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party.

The appointment was announced on Tuesday, December 15, through a communiqué signed by the Secretary of the committee and an APC chieftain from the region, Lucky Imasuen, after a meeting of party leaders from the geo-political zone in Abuja.

Other members of the reconciliation committee include Imasuen who will be the Secretary, Chief Sunny Jackson, Dr. Mrs. Maryam Ali, Dr. Sam Jaja, Senator Clever Ikisikpo and Chief Emmanuel Nsan.

The communiqué read in part:

“The meeting applauds Mr. President for the tremendous work he is doing under very difficult circumstances. Consequently, a vote of confidence was passed on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The meeting resolved that leaders must work together in harmony in the interest of the party and our people

“The meeting condemned the divisions amongst the leaders and urged on the need to foster unity in the zone.

“The meeting resolved to set up a committee of six persons of integrity to handle reconciliation and issues from the various states.

“The meeting called on leaders to use the membership revalidation, and update exercise as a tool for ramping up our support base and for unification of the party in the region.”

