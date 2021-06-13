Oyegun urges Nigerian govt to implement El-Rufai’s committee report on restructuring | Ripples Nigeria

A former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Saturday urged the Federal Government to take immediate steps to implement the party’s committee report on restructuring in order to save the country.

The APC committee on true federalism was headed by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Odigie-Oyegun, who made the call at the public presentation of a book: “APC’s Litmus Tests,” written by the Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Dr. Salihu Lukman, in Abuja, said the party made restructuring the focal point of its campaigns in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

He charged the party to yield to the demand of Nigerians and implement El-Rufai’s report on the country’s restructuring.

The ex-APC chief said: “We now have one or two things that did not happen before. Now people want to disengage from the federation, which did not happen before and that is a warning sign.

READ ALSO: Time to restructure Nigeria; we have no excuse –Gov El-Rufai

“If a child asks for Garri today you don’t give him, tomorrow he may decide it’s cake he wants and we must not, as his political party and the government of the federation, give the impression that only military governments can fundamentally tamper with the basic structure of this nation.

“We are in charge today, a progressive government, a progressive regime and I think it is proper that we show to the nation that when the people want some degree of change we should be responsive to it, we should address it.

“Compromises have to be made, there’s no question about that. The report itself is not final. It still has to go through the litmus test of compromises. The ideas of people from different parts of the country will be different up to the extent they want to go with the proposals in the document, but it is necessary.”

Join the conversation

Opinions