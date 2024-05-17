Oyetola boasts APC will reclaim Osun in 2026

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, declared on Friday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would reclaim Osun State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Oyetola stated this when he received a former PDP governorship aspirant in the state, Dotun Babayemi, and a former national deputy chairman of the party, Mr. Shuaibu Oyedokun, in Osogbo.

He urged APC members to welcome the defectors into the party without discrimination.

Oyetola, a former governor of Osun State, was defeated by Governor Ademola Adeleke in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

He said: “It is an irony that we lost an election over a year ago and there has been no major defection from the party. What we have is the reverse.

“It is the ruling party that is coming to us, which shows that APC remains a party to beat.

“We have done so well, and people are starting to see that when it comes to governance, the Progressive knows how to.

“Alhaji Shuaibu and Dotun Babayemi were members of the APC but now they have seen the difference between progressive and conservative and they are back in to the party.”

In his remarks, the APC chairman in the state, Mr. Tajudeen Lawal, said Babayemi and other defectors would enjoy equal opportunity as old members.

“Your decision to defect into the APC is a wise choice which was influenced by God Almighty who has been your political pathfinder as the APC is a party of the people,’’ he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now