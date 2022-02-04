Oyetola boasts about APC’s chances in upcoming Osun elections

Gboyega Oyetola, the Governor of Osun State has boasted about the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in upcoming elections in the state.

Oyetola made this claim on Friday in Abuja after submitting his form at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the Governor, the work and infrastructure done by his administration meant the APC “remains the party to beat anytime, any day.”

“Well I can talk about my party the APC, it remains the party to beat anytime, any day. I don’t see them having any extraordinary chance of doing what we are doing.

“The work and infrastructure that we have done are there for everyone to see. We have also received so many ratings from the people who are to decide in terms of what we have been able to do.”

The Governor further acknowledged the enormity of governance while detailing how his antecedents helped him despite a lack of adequate funds.

He added: “First of all, let’s give credit to the almighty God. Given my background in the private sector, I was well prepared for this job. Running a government is like running an enterprise, the only difference is that one is for profit-making while the other is for service.

“If you get your variables right it will look so easy. That is why I can’t be lamenting about the paucity of funds. I only have to look for creative ways of delivering on the mandate given to me by the people”.

