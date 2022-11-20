Oyetola chasing shadows at Osun tribunal — Adeleke

The Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday berated Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for approaching the state’s election petitions tribunal to upturn the results of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate as the winner of the election after polling 403,271 votes while Oyetola garnered 375,027.

The governor had since approached the tribunal to nullify the PDP candidate’s victory in the election, citing irregularities in 749 polling units across 10 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at an event in Iragbiji, Boripe local government area of the state on Saturday, Oyetola expressed confidence he would reclaim his mandate at the tribunal.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Olawale Rasheed, the governor-elect described Oyetola’s claims at the tribunal as baseless.

He said the governor has no mandate to claim, adding that he was thoroughly defeated in the election.

The statement read: “The antics of a false democrat whose role models are little tyrants and trumpists of this world.

“From media trial to outright sponsorship of falsehood against proceedings at the tribunal, Mr. Oyetola and the All Progressive Congress (APC) have practically abandoned diligent prosecution of their petition, while chasing shadows with unrelated and unpleased applications and submissions.

“Oyetola has been exhibiting the highest level of leadership hypocrisy in recent Nigerian history as he supervises last-minute ruining of the state while parroting his false hope of reclaiming a non-existing mandate.

“You know you are going. You are emptying the treasury and laying bobby traps for the Osun people.

“Yet, you mount rooftops every now and then to deceive your gullible associates and accomplices in political banditry.

“Our message to you and your team is simple. This is your last week in Government House.

“Pack all that you want. But be rest assured that every official, elected or appointed, who partake in the diversion of our common patrimony, will have their day before people’s panels of inquiry.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

