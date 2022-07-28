Oyetola declares Friday as public holiday for Islamic New Year

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has declared Friday a public holiday for the celebration of the new Islamic year.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo.

He said the governor congratulated Muslims in the state for witnessing another new year.

The statement read: “Governor Oyetola also called on the Muslim faithful and non-Muslims alike to use the occasion to pray to Almighty Allah for peace, unity and development of Osun and Nigeria as a whole.”

