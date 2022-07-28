Metro
Oyetola declares Friday as public holiday for Islamic New Year
The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has declared Friday a public holiday for the celebration of the new Islamic year.
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo.
He said the governor congratulated Muslims in the state for witnessing another new year.
READ ALSO: Oyetola declares war on criminals in Osun
The statement read: “Governor Oyetola also called on the Muslim faithful and non-Muslims alike to use the occasion to pray to Almighty Allah for peace, unity and development of Osun and Nigeria as a whole.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...