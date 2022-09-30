Politics
Oyetola in limbo after court nullifies nomination as APC governorship candidate in Osun
Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, nullified the nomination of the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the state’s governorship election.
The judge nullified the nomination of Oyetola and his deputy governorship candidate, Benedict Alabi, on grounds that the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who submitted their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) violated the provisions of Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.
Buni was the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee at the time the party’s governorship primary in Osun took place in January.
In the suit filed by its counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), on April 7, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged the court to nullify the governor’s nomination for violating the Electoral Act.
However, Oyetola challenged the competence of the suit through his counsel, Kunle Adegoke (SAN).
The governor argued that the PDP lacked the locus to commence the action and that the suit was statute-barred.
Defeat in Osun guber election a temporary setback for APC – Gov Oyetola
In his judgment, Justice Nwite agreed with the submissions of the PDP counsel and declared as null and void, the nomination of Oyetola and Alabi by the APC.
He also held that Buni acted in contravention of the provision of Section 183 of the Constitution when he held dual executive positions as the Governor of Yobe and the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee.
The judge said the Yobe governor’s decisions, including presentation of Oyetola to INEC amounted to a nullity in law.
Oyetola was defeated by the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, in the election held on July 16.
The governor had since challenged the outcome of the election at the state’s election petitions tribunal.
