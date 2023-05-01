Oyetola inaugurates committee to reposition APC in Osun

The former Osun State governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, on Monday, inaugurated an 11-man committee to reposition the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The development followed the loss suffered by the party at the last elections in Osun State.

The committee is headed by a former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole.

In his address at the event, Oyetola said the committee has been mandated to recommend a reward system for party members in the state.

The committee, according to him, will review activities of the party in recent times, create a blueprint for the future, and propose templates for resolving the existing or future grievances among members in the state.

The committee will submit its reports in eight weeks.

In his remarks, Adewole said his team would propose strategies to usher in a new era for APC in Osun.

“We all have been assigned to provide a credible pathway for reconciliation and rehabilitation of the party structure, administration, and activities in Osun.

“We are charged to ensure an inclusive party that offers every member a space to thrive and prosper.

“We shall create rooms for all, especially the youth, and build a great future for this dynamic party.

“We, the committee members, firmly believe the party will become more potent in the state after this exercise,” the former minister said.

