Oyetola lied about N14bn in Osun coffers — Adeleke

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has described as a blatant lie the claim by his predecessor, G Oyetola Adegboyega that he had left behind N14 billion in the state’s coffers.

Oyetola had in his farewell message to the people of the state last Sunday said his administration had also successfully paid N97billion from the total debt inherited when he assumed office in 2018.

Adeleke, who reacted to the claim in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Sunday, dismissed the claim as outright falsehood.

The governor accused Oyetola’s administration of leaving behind a sum of N76 billion as debt and liabilities on pensions and gratuities.

READ ALSO: I left N14bn in Osun coffers for Adeleke – Oyetola

He wrote: “Another major development during the week was the ongoing briefings by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government. The briefing from the Ministry of Finance exposed the lie in the claim of Mr. Gboyega Oyetola to have left N14 billion within the state treasury.

“N76 billion was left as debt and liabilities on salary, pension, and gratuities. It was a shocking revelation and as your governor, I owe you a duty to be fully transparent by carrying you along.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now