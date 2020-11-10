Oyetola presents 2021 budget to Osun Assembly

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday presented the 2021 appropriation bill of N109.8 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

He said the budget tagged: “Budget of Providence” was aimed at helping the state to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said the bulk of the government’s revenue for 2020 came from federal allocation, adding that efforts would be intensified to boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

