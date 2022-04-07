News
Oyetola upbeat on chances in Osun governorship election
The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday expressed confidence on his chances in the July 16 governorship election in the State.
Oyetola, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, stated this during a meeting with members of the Plant Caterpillar Operators Association of Nigeria in Osogbo.
The governor insisted that he would not be distracted from the business of governance by the hate campaign initiated by the opposition.
He said: “This will not fail even after my re-election because that is the covenant I made with God and the masses.
READ ALSO: Police meets parties ahead of Osun governorship election
“My faith in God and the good people of Osun in respect of my re-election is unshaken.
“I have kept the promises I made with the good people of the state, as well as the covenant I made with God to uphold my oath of office.
“Victory for me and my party, the All Progressives Congress is sure because. It is God that gives power and his appointment is not negotiable.”
