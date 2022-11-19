Politics
Oyetola upbeat on success at Osun election tribunal
The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Saturday expressed confidence he would reclaim his mandate at the state election petitions tribunal.
Oyetola, who spoke at the 31st Iragbiji day celebration in Iragbiji, Boripe local government area of the state, expressed optimism that he would grace the annual celebration as the governor of the state next year.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state after polling 403,271 votes while Oyetola garnered 375,027.
The governor had since approached the tribunal to overturn the PDP candidate’s victory in the election, citing irregularities in 749 polling units across 10 local government areas of the state.
READ ALSO:APC downplays Osun election defeat, reaffirms support for Adamu
He said: “I congratulate us all on this memorable and rewarding 31st Iragbiji Day even as we pray to God for a more eventful 32nd version.
“By the special grace of Allah, In Sha Allah, be rest assured that I shall grace this occasion next year, still as the Osun Governor.
“I have no doubt in my mind that I shall reclaim my mandate.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...