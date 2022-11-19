Oyetola upbeat on success at Osun election tribunal

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Saturday expressed confidence he would reclaim his mandate at the state election petitions tribunal.

Oyetola, who spoke at the 31st Iragbiji day celebration in Iragbiji, Boripe local government area of the state, expressed optimism that he would grace the annual celebration as the governor of the state next year.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state after polling 403,271 votes while Oyetola garnered 375,027.

The governor had since approached the tribunal to overturn the PDP candidate’s victory in the election, citing irregularities in 749 polling units across 10 local government areas of the state.

He said: “I congratulate us all on this memorable and rewarding 31st Iragbiji Day even as we pray to God for a more eventful 32nd version.

“By the special grace of Allah, In Sha Allah, be rest assured that I shall grace this occasion next year, still as the Osun Governor.

“I have no doubt in my mind that I shall reclaim my mandate.”

