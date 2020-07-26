Oyetola’s govt defends review of Aregbesola’s policies as rumours of rift swell

The Special Adviser to Osun State Governor on Civic Engagement, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said on Sunday the review of some policies of ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration in the state was due to rational demands by the stakeholders.

There have been reports that Governor Gboyega Oyetola has fallen out with Aregbesola over political differences.

But Oyintiloye, who disclosed this to journalists in Osogbo, said a periodic review of policies should not be regarded as political vendetta.

He added that the Osun Youths Empowerment Scheme and many other policies and programmes of the Aregbesola administration were being maintained by the present government for the benefit of people of the state.

The governor’s aide said: “Any policy review made by the government should not only be seen as a way of responding to socio-political dynamics in the state but as a process borne out of compelling circumstances meant to advance good governance and at the same time, satisfy the yearnings of the stakeholders.

“Reviews of policy as diligently being executed by Governor Oyetola at the moment are not in any way of throwing tantrums or vendettas at any past administration.

“Some of the projects of the past administration that the present administration has given maximum attention to which include Osogbo – Ikirun – Ila Odo Road Construction, Gbongan – Akoda Road Construction, Oba Adesoji Aderemi East bypass road and Water Project in Ilesa, were all projects started by the last administration yet to reach the stage of completions.

“While further committing himself to a government predicated on continuity, Oyetola out of his ingenuity has commenced the process of revisiting the establishing of the first commercial hub in the state through the disbursement of the compensation fund of N240 million to the farmers and landowners in Dagbolu where the international market is situated.

“Review of some of the policies by the Oyetola-led administration had been more of rational demands on the part of the stakeholders in the state, while the government also acceded to the unarguable fact that citizens are at liberty to request for a policy review at any given period of time.”

