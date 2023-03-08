Oyo Accord Party dumps Adelabu, endorses Makinde

The leadership of the Accord Party in Oyo State has dumped the party’s candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, for Governor Seyi Makinde ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The Accord Party chairman in the state, Mr. Kolade Ojo, confirmed the development to journalists at a media briefing on Wednesday in Ibadan.

This development came a few hours after three House of Representatives candidates in the party joined the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Teslim Folarin.

Ojo, however, said the entire members of the Accord executive committee in the state have agreed to form a working alliance with the governor.

He also accused Adelabu of showing little respect for the party in Oyo State.

The chairman said: “The state working committee, local and ward executives have lost confidence in Chief Adebayo Adelabu as a worthy candidate to be supported for the exalted position of the state governor.

“Going forward, the entire ACCORD Oyo State executives have agreed to form a working alliance with the incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde.”

