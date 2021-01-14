Oyo Amotekun officer reportedly shoots boy

Latest Metro

January 14, 2021
An officer of the Oyo Security Network Agency aka Amotekun Corps has been reportedly linked to the death of 21-year-old Oluwatosin Thomas which occurred at Inalende area of Ibadan on Wednesday night.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the deceased had gone out to get bread in Mokola and was hit by a stray bullet when the operative of the corps stormed the community, shooting sporadically.

Meanwhile, Amotekun Commandant Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd.), when contacted, said he has started investigating as soon as he heard the news and promised that any member of the corps found guilty would be made to face the wrath of the law.

A source, who resides in the area, who simply identified himself as Mr Laide, said the deceased was rejected at the University College Hospital where he was rushed to before he gave up the ghost.

