Oyo APC accuses PDP of plotting to scuttle presidential campaign rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plotting to scuttle its campaign rally in the state.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other party chieftains will be in Oyo State on Tuesday in continuation of the presidential campaign rallies for this month’s election.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its publicity secretary in the state, Wasiu Olawale Sadare, the party claimed that the Chairman of the Oyo State Park Management System, Mukaila Lamidi, has been directed to carry out the plot.

The statement read: “We have uncovered the satanic plot by the PDP in the state to unleash its home-grown terrorists against members of the public who might want to troop out and welcome Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Ibadan on Tuesday.

“The execution of the said plot, which is aimed at discrediting the peaceful conduct of the rally, has been put in the hands of a close aide to Governor Seyi Makinde (names withheld) and the Chairman of the State Park Management System, Mr. Mukaila Lamidi (a.k.a Auxiliary).

“Impeccable sources have it that Lamidi has been given a huge sum to enable him mobilize his boys and equip them with dangerous weapons with which they would attack defenseless people at random to create fear and panic on Tuesday.

“Among places designated for the unprovoked attacks are Iwo Road, Agugu, Monatan, Alakia, Labiran, Molete, Challenge, Ojoo, Sanngo, and a few other places in Ibadan.”

