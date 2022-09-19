Oyo APC flays Gov Makinde for neglecting state in pursuit of national politics

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has come under fire from the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly putting in subpar work, since resuming office on May 2019.

The party asserted that Makinde had underperformed despite receiving allocations larger than those of many other states.

Olawale Shadare, the Oyo APC Publicity Secretary, claimed in a statement on Sunday that the governor had fully ceased to be in office in order to maintain his political relevance.

The opposition party said that Makinde had been accompanying Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, around like his sidekick and that this had degraded Oyo’s reputation as a state that sets the pace.

Shadare also warned residents of the state to exercise caution when voting since Makinde and his team had allegedly packaged bogus and “deceitful record of successes” with the intention of utilizing it as campaign literature and misleading the public, including the helpless electorate.

The statement reads, “Gov. Makinde’s quest for another term in office is an affront targeted at the good people of the Pacesetter state who have gained little or nothing from his administration in the last 40 months.

“The governor had left no one in doubt of what his priority would be when he abandoned preparation of governance blueprint for inauguration day rehearsal as well as euphoria of occupying the governor seat. He would later nail it with his uninspiring inaugural address which got many people disappointed as he failed to convince the world that he was prepared to raise the bar from the legacies of the Sage- Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Bola Ige, Lam Adesina, Abiola Ajimobi and others.

“Forty months after, the full reality has dawned on the people that the PDP administration of Gov. Seyi Makinde has nothing to offer except window dressing, grandstanding and misappropriation of scarce resources.

“We now have an administration which has brought governance to a ridiculous level as against the traditional sterling performances which almost all the chief occupants of Agodi Government House have recorded in their respective times.

“Today, we have a government which prefers empowerment of miscreants to creation of enabling environment for investors to engage our teeming unemployed youths. We have a government which does not only celebrate cosmetic projects done at an inflated cost but also mobilizes hirelings and praise singers for orchestration. As a matter of fact, Gov. Makinde’s administration would occupy a good space in the history of bad governance and clueless government in the whole world.

“Interestingly, the song on the lips of conscious and discerning indigenes and residents of Oyo state is that Gov. Makinde should endeavour to stop the further desecration of the Pacesetter status of the state. Even if he cannot pick any good thing from Gov. Wike who is obviously his Godfather, he should desist from acting like an aide to his Rivers state colleague henceforth.

“We would also like to put it on record that Gov Makinde’s quest to be relevant at the level of national politics is ill-advised and a clear indication that he does not have any serious thing to do with governance again in the state.”

