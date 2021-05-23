Oyo APC urges investigation into alleged killing of girl by Gov Makinde’s convoy | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has implored the state authorities to ensure the investigation regarding the death of a girl reportedly killed by the convoy of Governor Seyi Makinde.

This is contained in a statement signed by its State Assistant Publicity Secretary, Prince Ayobami Adejumo, on Saturday in Ibadan.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the toddler was reportedly killed by a car in the convoy of Governor Seyi Makinde on Thursday in Ogbomoso.

The governor and his supporters were in Ogbomoso for a political campaign to mobilize support for PDP candidates in the local government election slated for Saturday.

The APC decried the incident and called on relevant law enforcement agents to ensure that anyone culpable was brought to justice.

“We are urging all the relevant law enforcement agencies to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter and ensure that all the culprits are brought to justice.

“No individual, no matter how highly placed, has the right to take the life of any other person and this particular case should not be swept under the carpet.

“We pray God to give the parents of the slain girl, and others who have been killed in similar circumstances the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Adejumo said.

However, Makinde had in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, refuted news reports that the governor’s convoy was involved in an accident which led to the death of a toddler in Ogbomoso.

The governor said that there was no iota of truth in the unverified news story, saying the toddler was killed by an unregistered Toyota Matrix car which wasn’t part of the governor’s convoy.

“The vehicle was said to have lost control after its front tyre burst while on speed, close to the venue of the PDP campaign rally,” Makinde said.

