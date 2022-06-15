Oyo Assembly moves to impeach deputy governor after switch to APC

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Wednesday threatened to impeach the state’s Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, for alleged financial recklessness and insubordination.

The move to impeach the deputy governor may not be unconnected with his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APC on June 5.

Governor Seyi Makinde had earlier dropped Olaniyan as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

In a document titled: “Petition and Notice of Allegations against the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan,” signed by 24 lawmakers and read at the plenary in Ibadan, they also accused the deputy governor of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and abandonment of office and official duties.

The lawmakers who signed the petition were – Fadeyi Muhammed (Ona Ara), Onaolapo Sanjo (Ogbomosho South), Babalola Olasunkanmi (Egbeda), Adebisi Yussuf (Ibadan South-West I), Okedoyin Julius (Saki West) and Adebayo Babajide (Ibadan North II).

Others were – Kehinde Olatunde (Akinyele II), Olajide Akintunde (Lagelu), Mustapha Akeem (Kajola), Popoola Ademola (Ibadan South-East II), Owolabi Olusola (Ibadan North-East II), Olagoke Olamide (Ibadan North-East I), Olayanji Kazeem (Irepo/Olorunsogo) and Ojedokun Peter (Ibarapa North).

Gbadamosi Saminu (Saki East/Atisbo), Mabaje Adekunle (Iddo), Oluwafowokanmi Oluwafemi (Ibadan South-West II), Akeem Adedibu (Iwajowa), Fatokun Ayo (Akinyele I), Rasak Ademola (Ibadan South-East I), Obadara Akeem (Ibadan North-West), Oyekunle Fola (Ibadan North I) and Adetunji Francis (Oluyole) completed the list.

The petition read: “This is in accordance with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

In his reaction shortly after the Clerk of the House, Yetunde Awe, read the petition, the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, said it met the two-thirds requirement to initiate the impeachment process against the deputy governor.

He said the House would give Olaniyan seven days to respond to the allegations or risk impeachment.

The speaker said: “The window of response takes immediate effect and will lapse on Wednesday, June 22.”

