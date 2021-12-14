Oyo Assembly passes 2022 budget of N294.7bn

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state’s 2022 Appropriation Bill of N 294.7 billion.

Governor Seyi Makinde presented the budget to the House on September 29.

In the budget, the sum of N139.5 billion was set aside as recurrent expenditure and N155.2billion for capital expenditure.

The passage of the budget followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Finance and Appropriation presented by its Chairman, Akeem Mustapha, at the plenary.

Mustapha said that some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) performed below average in 2021 due to their inability to access funds to execute capital projects.

He added that some MDAs including the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Office of the Auditor-General of State, and others lacked utility and monitoring vehicles for adequate supervision and monitoring exercise.

The chairman revealed that the Governing Board of the College of Nursing and Midwifery has not been constituted, saying this caused the delay in approving promotion, conversion and confirmation of workers’ appointment in the college.

Mustapha urged the government to ensure prompt release of funds to secondary schools in the state for the smooth running of the facilities.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, directed the Clerk of the House to transmit the clean copy of the budget to the governor for his assent.

