Oyo coalition vows to resist Makinde’s attempts to join APC | Ripples Nigeria

A coalition of political groups in Oyo State on Monday vowed to resist attempts by Governor Seyi Makinde to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The groups stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Ibadan and signed by Messrs Johnson Olooto, Shina Alubankudi, Waheed Olanrewaju, Sunday Olododo, Ibrahim Arikewusola and Daud Arapaja, who are the chairmen and secretaries of the groups respectively.

The political groups that attended the meeting were the Oyo Solidarity Front (OSF), Oyo Progressives Resolute (OPR) and Oyo Sustainable Development Movement (OSDM).

There were speculations that the governor is planning to join the APC due to the collapse of a coalition which brought him to power in 2019.

The coalition said Makinde’s attempts to join the APC would be resisted by all stakeholders in the state’s chapter of the party, adding that the masses in the state would be mobilized to stop the move.

They said: “He (Makinde) has been rejected by his party and its leadership in the South-West and he is looking for a soft landing. He should move further than the APC. He has always claimed to be popular.

“He should stake his popularity in any of the other political parties in the country, not in APC where he has elevated his attack on the party leadership to a state policy.”

The coalition insisted that the governor could not be trusted because he betrayed all those who worked for his success in 2019.

“Was it not the same Governor Makinde that said there was coronavirus in APC at one of his party’s rallies?

“Was he not the same Governor who harassed members of the progressives in the state and has continued to do so?

“So why does he think it is the same party that should offer him a soft landing?

“Anyone that cannot be trusted would find it difficult to get a berth in APC.

“All the people that helped him to power are no longer with him. Former Governor Ayodele Fayose was the person that handed over the PDP flag to him as party flag bearer, today he is at loggerheads with his benefactor.

“His antics have left his party more divided and many have deserted him. He would be an albatross on the neck of APC in Oyo State and we will resist his attempt at joining our party,” the coalition added.

