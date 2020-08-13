Oyo Commissioner speaks on how herbal concoctions helped cure him of coronavirus

Oyo Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, has explained how herbal concoction helped him recover from Coronavirus after about two months in isolation.

The commissioner said he took “ 25 bottles of black seed oil, a bowl of black seed, a lot of alligator pepper and bitter-cola as well as different brands of herbal concoctions, which I drank at interval and used for steaming after my normal drugs, but the utmost is prayers to overcome the trauma.”

Dr Olatunbosun, however, mentioned that the herbal medicine played a huge role in his recovery and urged the government also add traditional medicine as a possible cure in its fight against the pandemic.

He also thanked the Governor, Seyi Makinde for being “a worthy war commander that never abandoned his soldiers no matter their conditions.”

