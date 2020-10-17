Latest Politics

Oyo company records 59 COVID-19 cases

October 17, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Oyo State government said on Saturday the state has recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, who disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan, however, said the cases were recorded on Friday.

He added that 59 out of the cases were recorded in a company based in Ibadan.

Although Adisa did not disclose the identity of the affected company, he said the remaining 13 cases were from the state government’s community testing initiative.

He urged the people of the state to remain vigilant and abide by all the laid down guidelines on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor’s aide said: “Despite recording 72 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, we want to tell the people of Oyo State that there is no cause for alarm.

“What this tells us is that the virus is still very much around and that we all need to always remain vigilant, while adhering to the preventive protocols, as enumerated by the experts.”

