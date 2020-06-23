Oyo confirms 67 new cases of COVID-19, discharges 9 patients

The Oyo State government led by Governor Seyi Makinde has confirmed 67 new cases of COVID-19 and the discharge of nine patients who have tested negative after treatment for the virus.

Governor Makinde who revealed this on Tuesday on his Facebook page also informed that the total number of discharged patients of COVID-19 in the state has risen to two hundred and ninety (290).

He also said that his government has commenced the Training of Trainers (ToT) of over 300 stakeholders in the public education sector to ensure safe learning environments as preparations begin for the phased reopening of schools.

Governor Makinde said, “Nine confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 290.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for seventy-six suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“The cases are from Lagelu (14), Saki West (12), Oyo East (9), Ido (7), Oluyole (6), Ibadan South West (6), Ibadan North (5), Ibadan South East (4), Egbeda (4), Ibadan North East (3), Ibadan North West (2), Akinyele (2), Ona Ara (1) and Afijio (1) Local Government Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 988.

“We commenced the Training of Trainers (ToT) of over 300 stakeholders in the public education sector to ensure safe learning environments as we prepare for the phased reopening of schools. The training of stakeholders in the private education sector will hold today.

“We also commenced the #OwnYourAction campaign. This campaign is designed to communicate the need to break COVID-19 transmission at the grassroots level by holding every individual accountable for his/her health and that of those in their community,” he concluded.

