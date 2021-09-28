Oyo customs intercepts ammunition concealed in garri bags

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Oyo State has intercepted live cartridges concealed in bags of garri, and loaded on three Mazda saloon cars.

The officers, who were on patrol, seized the items along the Igbora axis of the state when the drivers of the vehicles abandoned them and fled into the bushes after they sighted the officers.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the Public Relations Officer of the FOU, Theophilus Duniya, said the items impounded included 751 pieces of AAA, 70mm live Lion Cartridges, sacks of garri, and sacks of parboiled rice.

According to Duniya, the vehicles, including their content, have been deposited at the unit’s headquarters for further investigation.

Reacting to the seizure, the Acting Customs Comptroller in charge of the FOU, Hussein Ejibunu, called on all patriotic citizens to provide useful and timely information that would help in combating smuggling.

He described smuggling as the mother of all crimes and sought the collaboration of the people in tackling its menace.

Ejibunu said, “It is an act of sabotage that should not be allowed to fester for a long time, most especially with the security challenges in the country. Information is key and germane towards the fight against this cankerworm called smuggling.”

