Oyo deputy governor, Olaniyan, drags Assembly to court over impeachment plot

The Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, on Tuesday asked the State High Court, Ibadan, to restrain the State House of Assembly from going ahead with the impeachment plot against him.

The House had two weeks ago initiated an impeachment move against Olaniyan for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter of impeachment served the deputy governor by the House, the lawmakers accused him of financial recklessness, gross misconduct, and insubordination among others.

In his response to the allegations, Olaniyan accused the lawmakers of carrying out Governor Seyo Makinde’s agenda.

In a suit filed by his counsel, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), the deputy governor urged the court to declare the move as null and void.

