Politics
Oyo deputy governor, Olaniyan, dumps PDP for APC
The Oyo State Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
The deputy governor announced his defection to the APC at a press conference held on Sunday in Ibadan, the state capital.
Olaniyan said he remains the deputy governor of the state, adding that his defection would not affect his relationship with Governor Seyi Makinde.
Makinde, who is seeking a second term in office, had a few days ago dropped Olaniyan as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election in Oyo State.
In his place, he picked Bayo Lawal, a former attorney-general in the state, as his running mate.
