Oyo Environmental Commissioner, Ayoola is dead

May 14, 2020
Olusola Ayoola, the Oyo State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resource, is dead.

He passed on at 55 after a brief undisclosed illness.

Taiwo Adisa, the spokesperson to Governor Rotimi Makinde, confirmed.

He attended Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife where he studied Animal Science and Environmental Management and Control.

He was the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly in 1999 during Lam Adeshina’s administration.

